PODCAST | Discovery is rewarding members for getting vaccinated

Discovery Life’s deputy CEO Gareth Friedlander says during the first and second waves, Discovery has paid out more than R1.5bn in Covid-19-related death claims. In 2020, the total Covid-19-related claims added up to more than all other death claims combined.

As a result of vaccination, the Covid-19 infection rate numbers are starting to look encouraging despite the slow start in terms of rollout. More than 60% of Discovery’s clients have been vaccinated or have at least received one jab.

Vaccinations are a proven clinical method for increasing levels of Covid-19 immunity in populations exposed to the virus. By getting yourself vaccinated, chances of developing severe symptoms resulting in hospitalisation or death can be significantly lowered.

Discovery Life is rewarding clients and policyholders for being vaccinated because that truly creates value for us, says Discovery Life’s deputy CEO Gareth Friedlander. “It will mean that we’ll be paying out fewer death claims and that creates a surplus in the system to be able to reward clients.

Listen to the podcast below: