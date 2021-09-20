‘Lie flat’ to escape the rat race, but be ready to pay the price

The new “lie flat” social protest movement seems to be catching on. It started among overworked Chinese factory workers burnt out from gruelling 12-hour, six-day work weeks, and the unrelenting pressure from the government and society to climb the economic ladder. So some Chinese millennials formed an underground movement to opt out of work and the pressures of society.

Never ones to miss a chance to cry hardship, upper-middle-class, well-educated young Americans are also getting in on the action, claiming they, too, are burnt out and quitting their jobs to do nothing. What this trend will mean for China is unclear, but Americans who choose to lie down in lieu of work may end up worse off than they think.

It’s hard to know exactly how many Americans are lying flat. The labour market is behaving strangely. Quit rates are at their highest level in more than 20 years. Normally that would be welcome news because Americans have been changing jobs less frequently over the years, which was contributing to wage stagnation. Wages often increase when people change jobs. But the high quit rates could signal a less dynamic economy this time. Unemployment is high and many jobs are unfilled.

What’s even stranger are the many reports of burnout from people early in their career. High-powered jobs, such as banking and law, are scrambling to keep their young workers from quitting. According to a survey from the New York Federal Reserve from July, 2.3% of Americans under 45 are planning on leaving the labour force, compared with just 0.9% of Americans over 45. There was a time when ambition was admired, now opting out of a career garners 400,000 likes on Twitter.