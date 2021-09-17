September 12 — A demonstrator waves Brazilian flags next to an inflatable doll depicting Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest to demand the impeachment of Bolsonaro over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on Sunday. The country has had about 21-million Covid-19 infections and more than 586,000 deaths.