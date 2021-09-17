September 12 — A demonstrator waves Brazilian flags next to an inflatable doll depicting Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest to demand the impeachment of Bolsonaro over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on Sunday. The country has had about 21-million Covid-19 infections and more than 586,000 deaths.
September 11 — Family members react as the remains of Marine sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston, the US. Pichardo was among 13 US service members killed in the airport suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul as the US withdrew.
September 13 — Protesters hold placards outside a Johannesburg court where six men accused of killing Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran appeared.
September 13 — Staff of a taxi co-op in Bangkok on Monday water their community vegetable garden, which is built on the roofs of out-of-use cars. Taxi rental companies have seen a significant drop in business due to the lack of international tourism to Thailand.
September 14 — California governor Gavin Newsom talks to a person at a campaign rally in San Francisco, the US. Newsom’s big win on an anti-Trump ticket in Tuesday’s special vote helped him avoid becoming only the second governor in California history to be recalled from office.
September 15 — Activists and migrants from Haiti march to the Mexican commission for aid to refugees to claim for their rights, in Tapachula, Mexico.
September 15 — In another milestone in the space tourism market, the Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
September 15 — People in Seoul watch a TV screening on Wednesday of North Korea’s launch of a pair of ballistic missiles. Reuters reports that both North Korea and South Korea test-fired missiles in the latest volley of an increasingly sophisticated arms race.
September 15 — Locals play soccer on a dusty pitch in Soweto.
September 15 — Traffic on the Champs Elysees near the Wrapped art project at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris, France. About 60 years after artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude first dreamed of it, their art project of wrapping the landmark in cloth will be completed this weekend.
September 16 — An environmental activist celebrates during the hearing of a citizen lawsuit in Jakarta on Thursday. The court ordered Indonesian President Joko Widodo and government officials to improve the air quality in Jakarta after finding them guilty of environmental negligence.
