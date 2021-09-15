MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Duimpie Bayly helped to transform the popular wine market
The Cape wine master’s willingness to experiment came with technical expertise
15 September 2021 - 05:05
Francis “Duimpie” Bayly, who died suddenly in August, was almost the last of that generation of happy-go-lucky enthusiasts who created the modern Cape wine industry.
He was an active 80-year-old, and still very involved in wine circles. Time spent in his company was always pleasurable and instructive: he was kind by nature and generous with his knowledge. His encyclopaedic memory made him an extraordinary resource on the unwritten history of Cape wine in the second half of the 20th century...
