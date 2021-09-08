Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Like Mills & Boon, good rosés lack cynicism and snideness Michael Fridjhon tracks down some of the best — and well-priced — local varieties B L Premium

With more than a whiff of spring in the air, it is almost mandatory to gather up a bunch of rosés to see if this booming segment of the wine market is achieving its results because we like the idea of drinking rosé or because the wines are worth drinking.

This is not as simple a question as it appears to be: there is a qualitative difference between well-made wines that can be enjoyed as long as you are not paying much attention, and those that offer the layering and intricacy of a more complex beverage...