MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Like Mills & Boon, good rosés lack cynicism and snideness
Michael Fridjhon tracks down some of the best — and well-priced — local varieties
08 September 2021 - 05:10
With more than a whiff of spring in the air, it is almost mandatory to gather up a bunch of rosés to see if this booming segment of the wine market is achieving its results because we like the idea of drinking rosé or because the wines are worth drinking.
This is not as simple a question as it appears to be: there is a qualitative difference between well-made wines that can be enjoyed as long as you are not paying much attention, and those that offer the layering and intricacy of a more complex beverage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now