How one app turns Millennials and Gen Z into Gen Shop (till you drop)

Indeed, BNPL companies are just the latest financial firms — from credit card providers boosting limits to mortgage lenders requiring smaller down payments — trying to strike the balance between lending more to customers to drum up revenue while not pushing those borrowers so far that they fall behind on payments.

Klarna’s app certainly has plenty of fans. Reviews on the UK Trustpilot website show it is more trusted than traditional lenders such as NatWest or Barclaycard. Its fastest-growing demographic is the 40-54 age group.

Nonetheless, there are broader fears about the meaning of the BNPL phenomenon for financial risk more generally. Analysts at Fitch Ratings wrote recently that borrowers could try to get BNPL credit from multiple providers. “BNPL users may find themselves unable to afford the periodic repayments and may turn to credit cards or other forms of high-interest debt to repay BNPL debts,” Fitch said.

Another worry is that shoppers do not always fully understand what they are signing up to. Alice Tapper, founder of personal finance website Go Fund Yourself, first saw a Klarna advert on the London Tube and only realised later it was a credit product. “Buy now, pay later is being dressed up as a glamorous payment option,” she says. “Its true nature as a credit or debt product was really pretty difficult to actually decipher.” Klarna says it is always signposted at checkout with information that makes clear it is credit.

Risk culture

There are also some concerns within Klarna about overly aggressive marketing, according to two former senior employees, who would only speak to Bloomberg News anonymously when discussing internal company matters. They said sales and technology decisions take precedence over credit risk. Klarna says the claims are inaccurate: “Our entire business model revolves around people paying on time and our ability to accurately assess risk. This is, and always has been, a core priority internally.”

Investors, who include Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake and Permira, are only too happy to back a thriving start-up that is now working with 10,000 US retailers, and whose initial public offering may be a year or two away. Yet greater scrutiny is inevitable as Klarna approaches the stock market and BNPL becomes central to the shopping experience.

“Sometimes my debt is €1,000, and I don’t have a good salary,” Louisa concludes. “Klarna makes people into shopping addicts.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com