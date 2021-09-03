August 28  — Ntando Mahlangu of Team SA competes in the men’s long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Mahlangu won gold.

August 29 — A participant poses in the Christopher Street Day Gay Pride parade in Cologne, Germany, as 10,000 turned out to commemorate the first big uprising of gay people against police assaults in Greenwich Village, New York, in 1969.

Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHMEULGEN
August 29 — Antigovernment protesters flee a police water cannon with purple dye and teargas during a protest against the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Picture: REUTERS/CORY WRIGHT
August 30  — Children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna and goddess Radha participate in a procession during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the anniversary of the birth of Lord Krishna, in Srinagar, India, on Monday.

Picture: REUTERS/DANISH ISMAIL
August 30  — Protesters march in front of 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin) in the City of London during an environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion demonstration, in London, Britain.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS J RATCLIFF
September 2 — Rescue teams pull local residents in a boat in Mamaroneck, New York, after Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain, flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the US northeast.

Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
September 1 — A woman with an umbrella walks through a flooded street after heavy rains fell in New Delhi, India. Media company NDTV reported that Delhi received 112.1mm of rain in a day, the most in 12 years and a 19-year record for September.

Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
August 30 — An US soldier plays football with recently arrived refugees from Afghanistan at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks, where they are being temporarily housed, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SASCHA SCHUEMANN
September 2 — Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

