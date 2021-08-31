Life BIG READ: It is unsustainable to spend 70% of tax on public wages and servicing debt Peter Hain addresses key issues in SA with lessons drawn from his extraordinary journey from his Pretoria boyhood to the House of Lords B L Premium

The question for all SA’s corporate leaders is not only whether they will actively join the struggle against corruption (from which a minority of them and their businesses have benefited) but, equally important, encourage fundamental economic transformation.

It is not credibly possible to do the first without also doing the second, and there needs to be a discussion between the government, business, the unions and civil society on how best to achieve it. ..