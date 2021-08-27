The week in pictures

August 22 — Runners cross Tower Bridge while participating in the Vitality Big Half Marathon in London on Sunday as Britain continues to return to normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Britain reported 32,253 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed on Sunday.
August 22 — People from the fishing community walk during a procession for Narali Purnima, or coconut festival, in Mumbai. India reported 25,072 new Covid-19 cases and 389 deaths on Monday, making it the lowest in 160 days.
August 22 — US Marines provide assistance at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan.
August 22 — Members of the far-right Proud Boys clash with counter-protesters during rival rallies in Portland, Oregon, the US.
August 23 — An Afghan woman wears a scarf with the colours of the national flag of Afghanistan during a protest outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees office in New Delhi on Monday to urge the international community to help refugees from the country.
August 23 — Vehicles damaged in the wake of heavy flood waters are seen in Waverly, Tennessee, the US. At least 21 people died in the deluge that swept away cars and houses. The Washington Post reported seven-month-old twins died after they were swept away from their parents.
August 23 — A firefighter works as the Caldor Fire burns in Grizzly Flats in California, the US. Few homes were left standing in the small town levelled by the fire this week.
August 23 — Anti-vaccine passport protesters exit the ITN building in London after forcing their way in and heckling journalists as part of demonstrations against moves to make vaccinations mandatory in Britain.
August 24 — Performers during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday. The Games, which will run until September 5, take place as Japan struggles with its worst Covid-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.
August 24 — Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard welcomes members of Afghanistan’s robotics team after arriving in Mexico to apply for humanitarian status, at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City.
August 25 — Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA in the aviation and bus sector march in Pretoria to demand that the Unemployment Insurance Fund pays all outstanding Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) payments to employees working in those industries.
August 25 — The sister of Palestinian Osama Deeij, who died of a wound he sustained during an anti-Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence on Saturday, reacts during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
August 25 — US Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on as she lays flowers at the John McCain memorial site, where his Navy aircraft was shot down by the North Vietnamese, on the three-year anniversary of his death, in Hanoi, Vietnam.
