The week in pictures

August 22 — Runners cross Tower Bridge while participating in the Vitality Big Half Marathon in London on Sunday as Britain continues to return to normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Britain reported 32,253 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed on Sunday.  

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

August 22 — People from the fishing community walk during a procession for Narali Purnima, or coconut festival, in Mumbai. India reported 25,072 new Covid-19 cases and 389 deaths on Monday, making it the lowest in 160 days.

Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 22 —  US Marines provide assistance at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan.   

Picture: US MARINE CORP/REUTERS
Picture: US MARINE CORP/REUTERS

August 22 — Members of the far-right Proud Boys clash with counter-protesters during rival rallies in Portland, Oregon, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER

August 23 —  An Afghan woman wears a scarf with the colours of the national flag of Afghanistan during a protest outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees office in New Delhi on Monday to urge the international community to help refugees from the country.

Picture: BLOOMBERG/T NARAYAN
Picture: BLOOMBERG/T NARAYAN

August 23 — Vehicles damaged in the wake of heavy flood waters are seen in Waverly, Tennessee, the US. At least 21 people died in the deluge that swept away cars and houses. The Washington Post reported  seven-month-old twins died after they were swept away from their parents.

Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW NELLES/THE TENNESSEAN/USA TODAY NETWORK/
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW NELLES/THE TENNESSEAN/USA TODAY NETWORK/

August 23 — A firefighter works as the Caldor Fire burns in Grizzly Flats in California, the US. Few homes were left standing in the small town levelled by the fire this week. 

Picture: REUTERS/FRED GREAVES
Picture: REUTERS/FRED GREAVES

August 23 — Anti-vaccine passport protesters exit the ITN building in London after forcing their way in and heckling journalists as part of demonstrations against moves to make vaccinations mandatory in Britain.  

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HOLLIE ADAMS
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HOLLIE ADAMS

August 24 —  Performers during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday. The Games, which will run until September 5, take place as Japan struggles with its worst Covid-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

August 24 — Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard welcomes members of Afghanistan’s robotics team after arriving in Mexico to apply for humanitarian status, at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City.

Picture: REUTERS/MEXICO'S FOREIGN RELATIONS MINIS
Picture: REUTERS/MEXICO'S FOREIGN RELATIONS MINIS

August 25 — Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA in the aviation and bus sector march in Pretoria to demand that the Unemployment Insurance Fund pays all outstanding Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) payments to employees working in those industries.

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

August 25 — The sister of Palestinian Osama Deeij, who died of a wound he sustained during an anti-Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence on Saturday, reacts during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM
Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

August 25 — US Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on as she lays flowers at the John McCain memorial site, where his Navy aircraft was shot down by the North Vietnamese, on the three-year anniversary of his death, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

The week in pictures

Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, Marikana remembered, an earthquake shatters Haiti, floods and fires stir climate change concerns, Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Life
6 days ago

The week in pictures

President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies before the Zondo commission, refugees flee fighting in Afghanistan, Messi in Paris, wildfires in Greece, New York ...
Life
2 weeks ago

The week in pictures

The Tokyo Olympics in pictures, fires in Greece and Turkey, Beirut remembers devastating port blast, and more
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The Disneyfication of Johnny Rotten
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Deep, dark secrets of crew aboard wild superyachts
Life / Gadgets & Gear
4.
BMW 420i convertible dishes out breezy comfort ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Lexus’s LC 500 cabriolet offers a left-field ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.