Why herd immunity may remain out of reach worldwide

As Covid-19 surged last year, governments worldwide touted the hope of “herd immunity”, a promised land where the virus stopped spreading exponentially because enough people were protected against it. That is now looking like a fantasy.

The thinking was that the pandemic would ebb and then mostly fade once a chunk of the population, possibly 60% to 70%, was vaccinated or had resistance through a previous infection. But new variants such as Delta, which are more transmissible and been shown to evade these protections in some cases, are moving the bar for herd immunity near impossibly high levels.

Delta is spurring widening outbreaks in countries such as the US and UK that have already been walloped by the virus, and presumably have some measure of natural immunity in addition to vaccination rates of more than 50%. It is also hitting nations that have until now managed to keep the virus out almost entirely, such as Australia and China.

This month, the Infectious Diseases Society of America estimated that Delta had pushed the threshold for herd immunity to well more than 80% and possibly close to 90%. Public health officials such as Anthony Fauci have drawn controversy by shifting the goalposts over the past year, increasing the number of people who need protection before hitting herd immunity. Meanwhile, vaccine hesitancy and supply issues mean most countries will not get close to even the original numbers.

“Will we get to herd immunity? No, very unlikely, by definition,” said Greg Poland, director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Even a vaccination rate of as high as 95% would not achieve it, he said. “It is a neck-and-neck race between the development of ever more highly transmissible variants which develop the capacity to evade immunity, and immunisation rates.”

Future variants

Nature will not solve the problem, either. It is unclear how long natural immunity gained from surviving Covid-19 will last, and whether it will be effective at fighting off new strains. Future variants, including some that could evade immunity even more efficiently than Delta, raise questions about how — and when — this will be over.

“If it was as simple as getting the infection once means you are immune for life, that would be great, but I don’t think that’s the case,” said SV Mahadevan, director of South Asia Outreach at the Center for Asian Health Research and Education at Stanford University Medical Center. “That’s a troubling problem.”

Already there are signs that some people, and some places — such as Brazil and other countries in South America — are being battered a second time by newer strains.

Without herd immunity, the virus could linger for decades in some form, possibly forcing the world’s most powerful nations to adjust their diverging strategies on opening borders and economies.