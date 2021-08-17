Life BIG READ: Following the long and winding paper trail of the SA Communist Party Tom Lodge details the trail he followed in researching the history of the party for his book Red Road to Freedom BL PREMIUM

If you’re setting out to write the history of a 100-year-old organisation then you should be ready to follow a very long paper trail.

Of course, there will be other sources that you’ll need to consult, not least the people who in one way or another have engaged with the movement, but you can’t do without paper records, particularly the kinds that most people will never see...