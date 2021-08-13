Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why do I perform poorly when I try to impress at the gym?
Perhaps the key to performance lies in not overthinking a situation and just being in the moment
13 August 2021 - 10:51
Q: Why do I perform so poorly every time I try to impress my friends on the road or in the gym?
A: Either you’re not that good at what you’re doing, or you are psyching yourself out. Our advice is to stop second-guessing yourself and trying to find reasons to perform poorly...
