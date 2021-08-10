eMedia launches new video on-demand service with MTN

eVOD is eMedia Investments' new online viewing platform in an exclusive three-year partnership with mobile telecoms partner MTN. Audiences will be able to watch exclusive locally produced dramas and movies on Android and Apple devices whenever they want to, and a combination of free and paid-for content at the viewers’ discretion.

eMedia has developed the app with some groundbreaking feature, with MTN driving the technology behind it. The partnership with MTN will enable 32-million of its own, and other network subscribers to watch new dramas and movies. MTN customers who subscribe to eVOD will get 4GB data free every month so they can enjoy their favourite dramas and movies. This offer is extended to all MTN customers on the free and subscription models of eVOD until January 31 2022.

"At eMedia we strive to add value to our loyal viewers with a variety of content," says Khalik Sherrif eMedia Investments CEO. "All audiences can watch free content on any device at any time with the option to upgrade for more exclusive viewing. Our partnership with MTN will also provide subscribers with affordable eVOD-only data bundles allowing you to watch your shows, your way."

The app also offers a groundbreaking new feature that allows viewers to fast forward and watch episodes of local shows in advance. This feature gives viewers freedom to view their favorite shows in their own way at any time.

The app also showcases exclusive Afrikaans dubbed dramas, ensuring there is something for everyone. Users can also enjoy a wide variety of documentaries and catch up on some of their other favourite shows.

"Entertainment and viewing has evolved with on-demand video offerings and we are proud to partner with eMedia Investments to bring this exciting service to our market," says Ernst Fonternel, chief digital officer at MTN SA. "We share the belief that everyone deserves connectivity and the entertainment of their choice. Our network and digital capabilities will ensure South Africans get to see exclusive content their way, whenever they want to."

Sherrif says: “Over the years eMedia has constantly evolved its offering, from a single channel to a full satellite service, with 24hr news and now a free ‘over-the-top’ platform. eVOD is a game-changer for us and our viewers.”

eVOD is available at www.evod.co.za and can also be downloaded from Google Play (Android) and iStore (Apple). MTN customers can download the phone app for free.

