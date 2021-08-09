FREE TO READ | Business Day: National Women's Day 2021

This year’s theme for National Women’s Day, celebrated on August 9, takes its lead from the United Nations campaign on generation equality, which is aimed at realising women’s rights for an equal future.

There is a new breed of women and girls – all around the world – speaking out for the first time against the stigmas, shame, continued exclusion and boxing-in of women in various pockets within our communities.

In this issue of National Women’s Day, we talk to women who have, for years, been at the forefront of reshaping our future.

We also touch base with some new-breed activists engaging in difficult conversations as we begin to break down silos and amplify women’s voices around issues pertaining to our reproductive health and our participation at boardroom and executive level.