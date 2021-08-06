August 2 — Tatjana Schoenmaker is greeted by her father, Rene, and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday on her return from Tokyo. She won gold and broke the record for the 200m breaststroke at the Olympics.
August 2 — Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Palestinian Authority protest, 40 days after the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
August 2 — A migrant prepares to climb on board the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 from a rigid-hulled inflatable boat after 12 migrants were rescued from a wooden boat in international waters north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea.
August 2 — A residents of Masibambane informal settlement in Mdantsane looks for items to salvage after a fire razed more than 15 shacks in the area.
August 3 — Norwegian sprinter Karsten Warholm produced what will go down as one of the all-time great Olympic performances on Tuesday, smashing his own world record in the men’s 400m hurdles by more than 0.7 of a second.
August 3 — Army officers register a man’s details before he receives his Covid-19 vaccine in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Bulawayo aims to vaccinate at least 400,000 residents to achieve herd immunity.
August 3 — A supporter of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) rips up a portrait of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi during a protest outside the Chancellery on August 3 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The NCRI accuses Raisi of being responsible for the imprisonment and murder of Iranian opposition activists in 1988 and 2019.
August 3 — Firefighters work near burnt cars as a wildfire threatens Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece. Hundreds of residents fled their homes as the fire, fuelled by Greece’s worst heatwave in decades, approached. The blaze on Tuesday sent smoke over the capital and prompted multiple evacuations near Tatoi, 20km north of Athens.
August 3 — Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, centre, speaks as fellow Democrat and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, right, listens while protesting the expiration of the eviction moratorium outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, the US.
August 3 — A view shows burning buildings as people try to contain a fire in Melikler, Isparta province, Turkey, in this take from a social media drone video.
August 4 — People carry national flags near the site of last year's port blast, as Lebanon marks the anniversary of the explosion in Beirut. Residents mourned the 200 killed in the blast and protesters demanding justice clashed with police.
August 4 — Peruth Chemutai of Uganda celebrates after crossing the finish line to win gold in the Women’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.
August 4 — A protester holds a sign reading “No to health pass” during a demonstration called by the “gilets jaunes” in Paris on Wednesday. The grass roots citizens’ movement, which caused havoc in France in 2018, has mobilised against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, which include a compulsory health pass.
August 5 — A man looks towards a wildfire burning a forest area north of Athens, Greece. Thousands of residents fled Athens as forest fires swept the north of the city, burning houses and severing electricity supplies. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was “facing the worst heatwave since 1987.” Greek officials confirmed at least 77 people had been admitted to hospital.
August 5 — Police use water cannon to disperse supporters of India’s main opposition Congress party during a protest against inflation, farm laws, unemployment and Pegasus snooping, in New Delhi, India, August 5 2021.
