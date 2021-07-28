The China model: pros and cons of the tech crackdown

Angela Zhang, director of Hong Kong University’s Centre for Chinese Law and the author of Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism, says the intervention will reshape the tech industry in China faster than it could happen elsewhere. “The case against Alibaba took the Chinese antitrust authority only four months to complete, whereas it will take years for US and EU regulators to go after tech firms such as Facebook, Google and Amazon, who are ready to fight tooth and nail,” she says.

But if China is abandoning the Silicon Valley model, what will it replace it with? Insiders suggest it will be less founder-driven and more China-centric. President Xi’s government has called the data its tech industry collects “an essential and strategic resource” and has been pushing to tap into it for years. After a 2015 mandate, cities from Guiyang to Shanghai have set up data exchanges that facilitate the transfer of anonymised information between corporations. This could lead to a nationalised data-sharing system that serves as a kind of digital public infrastructure, putting a huge trove of data into the central government’s hands.

The danger with this approach is that it could have a chilling effect on innovation. As one Chinese unicorn founder puts it, this new China tech model would “help hold back some overcreative ideas.” Though this was meant as approval, it also can be read as a scarily restrictive view of innovation. The war for control over data could also threaten the Cayman Islands’ status as a bridge between the superpowers. China has already signalled it will make it harder for Chinese companies to list on US stock markets, limiting their ability to grow and raise capital outside Asia.

If the crackdown makes it more difficult for China’s largest companies to expand, the beneficiaries could be American tech giants. The prospects for regulation in the US remain uncertain, and Silicon Valley’s dominant players could keep buying up future rivals, winning at a global scale. Of course, if they do so by smothering start-ups that could develop into rivals, it could end up depriving the US of useful innovations just because Google or Facebook find them threatening.

The cost of China’s turn on tech is also being borne by its future business leaders. One China-based start-up founder, who requested anonymity to speak openly about a politically fraught subject, says tech companies are likely to be more cautious in rolling out riskier products, act with more reverence for CCP policy, and may try to avoid growing too huge, lest they draw unwanted government attention.

Yet another entrepreneur who’s operated for years in China scoffs at this notion. “No-one is going to say, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t get too big, because then I run the risk of being shut down by the government,’ ” says this person, who also requested anonymity. “If I get to that point, where I’m so big that I’m getting shut down by the government, that’s amazing. That means I won. That means I’m the next Jack Ma.”

