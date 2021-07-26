Reviving Congo’s coffee industry

Available in SA, the Reviving Origins Kahawa ya Congo blend is just one of the ways Nespresso plans to uplift the people in Congo. Yassir Corpataux, coffee ambassador for the Middle East and Africa, says it’s one of the most exclusive blends produced by the programme and its impact will be felt in various sectors in the DRC, including health care and the overall livelihoods of the Congolese people.

“Through our Reviving Origins programme, we’re helping the farmers of Kivu to restore Congolese coffee to its full glory and rebuild their livelihoods, while bringing vital social support to enhance the welfare of the communities behind our Kahawa ya Congo coffee,” he says.

The programme is also in the process of expanding across North Kivu to potentially include up to 1,700 organic certified farmers. Beyond the speciality blend, Nespresso has partnered with the Eastern Congo Initiative, to support the establishment of 23 water access points across the Kivu region, in addition to one primary and five mobile health clinics, which will deliver 13,000 health consultations per year to local communities, helping in the fight against cholera, a major health issue in the country.

A way to put agency and financial freedom in the hands of the community, the coffee is also described as exquisite in taste thanks to the rain-rich volcanic soils along the Kivu lakeshores of Eastern Congo, which is ideal for growing specialty Arabicas.

The Organic Kahawa ya Congo coffee is split roast, meaning that a small portion of the beans get a darker roast to bring out the full intensity and body of the coffee. In cup, the smooth and balanced Arabica reveals alluring sweet cereal and nutty aromas, reflecting its ideal terroir origin. With milk, meanwhile, these aromas are transformed into a light, sweet and creamy cup full of biscuity notes, a hint of walnut, and a silky texture.

Kahawa ya Congo is now available online and at Nespresso Boutiques and Booths, alongside other blends from the programme such as Amaha awe Uganda and Tamuka mu Zimbabwe.

This article was paid for by Nespresso.