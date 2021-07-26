Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What are your tips to fall asleep? Unless your symptoms warrant professional help, try these tips to get some shuteye BL PREMIUM

Q: I am struggling to fall asleep before the morning hours and it is affecting work and my training programme. Do you have any tips?

A: The ironic process theory, or white bear problem, says that the active attempt to suppress something makes it more likely to surface. To demonstrate: try not to think about white bears. Or yellow penguins. ..