Damien Hirst turns art into a tool to corrupt money

In 2016, the artist Damien Hirst decided to make a massive piece of conceptual art.

“Ten thousand artworks were created, each unique, by hand,” says Joe Hage, who advises Hirst and is helping with the project’s launch.

The artworks might be unique, but all 10,000 are the same size, made with the same material and designed to be visually similar. As a consequence, one work isn’t obviously better than another.

“One of the problems of the art market is it’s not easy to ascertain the price of, say, a blue period Picasso,” says Hage, who is the founder of Heni, an art services business. “The point was to create art that was freely traded enough, in a relatively frictionless environment, which had a value you’d actually know.”

Hirst conceived, in other words, a batch of artworks that could theoretically function as a currency unto itself. “It’s often said that money corrupts art,” says Hage, “but this is an attempt of art corrupting money.”

The project continued apace for two years, until Hirst became aware of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital smart contract that runs on blockchain technology. (NFTs have been around since about 2012, and were initially used as coupons, subscriptions, and for exchanging digital goods in virtual worlds; only in the past year or so have they been applied seriously to digital art.)