Life Touched by vervet monkeys and scary myths in Modimolle BL PREMIUM

I’m driving to Modimolle, Limpopo, on a work mission. I’m to meet Ina Lessing, who started a jams and preserves empire in a lean-to with two pots 25 years ago. She and her husband, Danie, live on the farm Lusthof, from where they run their family business.

As the iconic koppie that gives the town its name comes into view, its krans looking as if the wind pushed it up into a wedge, I ponder what I know about the town. The thing that first comes to mind is the Modimolle Monster, still languishing in Zonderwater prison after being given a life sentence for raping his wife and killing her son...