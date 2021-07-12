FREE TO READ | Business Day's Prime magazine

In this issue of Prime, Marc Lottering shares his secrets to living his best life, which he does with an extra sense of purpose and what he calls a “delicious urgency”.

We also discuss retirement savings and how to avoid costly financial mistakes; different kinds of property investment; leisure experiences where three essentials — escape, awe and wonder — are guaranteed; and we look at how a few simple design tweaks can turn your bathroom into an oasis, a calming, balanced environment ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.

We also examine the rising popularity of a plant-based diet. Foodie fashionistas aside, it would be a mistake to dismiss the diet as a transient flavour of the month. This type of eating has ancient roots and could just save the world...

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):