Life

FREE TO READ | Business Day's Prime magazine

Fireplaces and winter wine choices are just some of the things we consider, plus a lot more

12 July 2021 - 18:12
Picture: 123RF/tonktiti/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: 123RF/tonktiti/BUSINESS DAY

In this issue of Prime, Marc Lottering shares his secrets to living his best life, which he does with an extra sense of purpose and what he calls a “delicious urgency”.

We also discuss retirement savings and how to avoid costly financial mistakes; different kinds of property investment; leisure experiences where three essentials — escape, awe and wonder — are guaranteed; and we look at how a few simple design tweaks can turn your bathroom into an oasis, a calming, balanced environment ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.

We also examine the rising popularity of a plant-based diet. Foodie fashionistas aside, it would be a mistake to dismiss the  diet as a transient flavour of the month. This type of eating has ancient roots and could just save the world...

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Retirement funds shift to address social and environmental challenges

Industry is well placed to help drive a shift to a green, low-carbon and inclusive economy in aiding recovery
Opinion
6 days ago

WATCH: Listed property makes strong comeback in 2021

Stanlib senior property analyst Ahmed Motara talks to Business Day TV about the property sector
Companies
3 days ago

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Which pre-workout do you recommend?

The best thing you could possibly do is have your diet on point first
Life
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why own a car when you can subscribe instead?
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: Six days in Suez: The inside story of ...
Life
3.
Toyota’s rally-bred GR Yaris storms into Mzansi
Life / Motoring
4.
Swaggering Kia Sonet is a pleasant little charmer
Life / Motoring
5.
Cracking the Zombie code unlocks a tiki rum blend
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.