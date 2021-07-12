Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Which pre-workout do you recommend?
The best thing you could possibly do is have your diet on point first
12 July 2021 - 05:00
Q: Which pre-workout do you recommend?
A: For the uninitiated among us, the reader is asking what someone should “take” before exercising. The Water Cooler recommends forgetting prefixes and suffixes. Just do what you’re supposed to do...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now