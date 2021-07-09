July 4 — Former president Jacob Zuma sings with supporters who gathered at his home after he challenged a 15-month jail term for failing to attend a corruption hearing, in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
July 4 — A demonstrator in Santiago, Chile. Chile started writing a new constitution to replace the one it inherited from the era of dictator Augusto Pinochet and is widely blamed for deep social inequalities in the country.
July 4 — Smoke from a forest fire hangs over Ora village in Cyprus. The fire, which authorities described as the worst in the country’s history, killed four Egyptian farm workers and destroyed 55km2 of forest and farmland, according to figures.
July 4 — Rescuers work at the crash site of a Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 jet that went down in Patikul, Sulu province, killing more than 50 people.
July 5 — People queue for discounted food staples run by a government project during a countrywide lockdown to try to contain the spread of Covid-19, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
July 5 — Malawian-born artist Samson Kambalu inspects a model of his work “Antelope” during the Plinth winner announcement at National Gallery in London, England.
July 5 — Soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 210th anniversary of Venezuela’s independence in Caracas, Venezuela.
July 7 — Secretary-general of Haiti’s presidency, Lionel Valbrun, gestures after leaving the residential area where President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his home by gunmen with assault rifles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
July 6 — Supporters of Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, attend a protest against what they described as rising insecurity and lawlessness in the country, in Accra, Ghana.
July 7 — A convoy leaves the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, late on Wednesday night after Zuma handed himself over to police, bringing to an end eight days of tension in SA after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in prison.
July 8 — An Afghan soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on the Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s recent offensive had made territorial gains this week as the US withdrew its troops, prompting fears that the country is on the brink of disaster.
July 8 — Advertising for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on display in the host city. Organisers have banned all fans from attending events at the Games, which start on July 23, as Tokyo extended its Covid-19 state of emergency.
July 8 — People walk in a nearly empty street in Lisbon, Portugal, amid lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.
