Who is Andy Jassy, and how did he get the top Amazon job?

Bezos isn’t going away entirely. He will remain executive chair of Amazon’s board and plans to stay involved in the company’s new projects. Yet his decision to hitch a ride on his rocket company’s suborbital space flight just weeks after handing over control suggests Bezos won’t constantly be second-guessing Jassy.

It falls to Jassy to continue Amazon’s track record of invention, which extends from cloud computing and smart speakers to the heavily automated warehouses that enable one-day shipping. He will dictate Amazon’s response to regulators worldwide who are probing whether big US tech companies have become too powerful. And he will have the task of seeing through Bezos’s recent pledge that the company will do better by employees, a declaration that follows a year of unrest in the company’s warehouses and, occasionally, at its Seattle headquarters.

It is unclear what Jassy might do differently in the CEO’s chair and, aside from endorsing Amazon’s preference for invention and big bets, he has been publicly quiet about his priorities.

Interviews with current and former colleagues, partners and competitors suggest he will be as hard-charging as Bezos when pursuing new opportunities. “He will be just as ambitious and bold as Jeff has been, if not more so,” said Jennifer Cast, who hired Jassy at Amazon in 1997.

Sportscaster career

Jassy grew up in the affluent New York suburb of Scarsdale, the middle of three children. His father led a prominent Manhattan law firm and his mother was a homemaker. After following his father to Harvard and earning a degree in government, Jassy moved to New York to pursue a career as a sportscaster. Stints at ABC Sports and Fox ended in frustration. He later worked for a collectibles company and cofounded a short-lived start-up, before returning to Harvard for business school.

Cast, then Amazon’s marketing chief, spotted his CV in a pile from the business school career office. Jassy took his final exam on a Friday in May 1997 and joined Amazon in Seattle the next Monday, a week before the company’s initial public offering.

Posted to the tiny marketing department, Jassy was quickly drafted to explore what the company should sell after books. While two business school classmates studied video and packaged software, Jassy wrote the plan for Amazon’s entrance into the music business.

An obsessive fan whose tastes span guitar-heavy rock, East Coast jam bands and singer-songwriters, Jassy was passed over to be the first leader of Amazon’s CD business. He was crushed and considered quitting, he later recalled.

After about another year back in marketing, he made it to the music team, helping lead a ragtag group of MBAs, software engineers, former journalists and DJs. Working on an upper floor of a dingy brick building in downtown Seattle, the team often stayed late enough to feel the thumping bass from a club on the ground floor.

A Bezos edict holds that Amazonians must work long, hard and smart. Jassy embodied that from the beginning — and required it of those around him.

Most promising

“You just do these experiments, and he was always, always, always working on experiments,” designer Peter Hilgendorf said. Could Amazon get into concert tickets? Start a record label? “What’s the next thing? It had to be fast, and had to be meaningful.”

Shortly after the dot-com bust, Bezos asked Jassy to become his shadow — a temporary chief-of-staff-like posting awarded only to the most promising managers. For about 18 months, Jassy followed the boss around daily, sitting with him in meetings and serving as his ears in rooms where Bezos’s presence could throw discussions off track. Bezos was already a Jassy fan and came to trust him implicitly.

“He was someone who will tell you the truth,” said Ian Freed, a former Amazon executive who also worked as Bezos’s technical adviser. “He would say it in a thoughtful and respectful way: ‘Jeff, here’s what I saw in that meeting, and here’s why I think we should try it in a different way.’”

At about this time, Amazon was starting to reorganise its technology infrastructure. New initiatives were getting bogged down, and throwing more developers at the problem didn’t speed things up. Amazon decided to break apart cumbersome technology teams into smaller groups responsible for a single service or component. Instead of asking them to co-ordinate when pursuing new projects, they would set up their software so that others could tap into it without any additional effort.

Bezos and his deputies, prescient in foreseeing the internet’s disruptive power in retail, figured a similar revolution might also be coming to computing. In 2003, Jassy left the shadow job to outline how such a business might work and, when the board approved his proposal, bring it to market before a hi-tech rival such as Microsoft or Google spied the opportunity. Amazon Web Services launched its first major offerings three years later.

The best customers at first were technology start-ups, companies not already committed to mainframe computers or back-room servers. Amazon’s pay-for-what-you-use model eliminated the sticker shock of buying a new set of servers, offering upstarts such as Airbnb a way to use the latest technology and only add resources as it needed them.