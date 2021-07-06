Life BIG READ: Squaring history — Siya Kolisi and a long rugby lineage ‘Line Breakers’ explores the deep roots underpinning the Bok captain’s World Cup victory of 2019 BL PREMIUM

So there we are, all tangled up together, the old barriers breaking down and the new ones not yet established, a time of transition, always and inescapably turbulent. In the inevitable integration into a national community sport will play a great role — CLR James.

In 2019, SA and the world were captivated as Siya Kolisi, the Springbok rugby captain, lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan. Kolisi, as the headlines ran, was the first black man to lift the prestigious cup as leader of his national team. In the weeks that followed, his life story, from the poverty-ridden township streets of Port Elizabeth to the pinnacle of world rugby, was splashed across the front pages. Almost by the way, this remarkable narrative touched upon a particular province of SA: the Eastern Cape, from which Kolisi hailed...