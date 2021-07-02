June 26 — Former US president Donald Trump tosses out a hat during his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, the US.
June 27 — Children play at a water park during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, at the weekend. Highs in the city reached 42°C on Saturday and were predicted to beat that on Sunday, threatening fresh strains on regional power and water supplies and dragging down air quality through the coming week.
June 28 — Heavy rains and strong winds cause flooding and waterlogged roads on the Cape Flats and informal settlements in the Western Cape.
June 28 — Gravediggers take a break as they work at the burial area provided by the government for Covid-19 victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
June 28 — A man stands outside a shuttered liquor store in Cape Town on Monday as new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions banning the sale of alcohol took effect. On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa put the country back into level 4 lockdown as Covid-19 infection numbers continued to rocket, especially in Gauteng.
June 28 — Performers rally around China’s flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China.
June 28 — Demonstrators display signs and a banner during a “No Climate, No Deal” march on the White House, in Washington, DC, the US.
June 28 — Traffic police enforce level 4 lockdown restrictions at Phumlani Plaza in Johannesburg.
June 29 — Acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe hands down judgment in Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court case in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The former president was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of its order to comply with directives of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
June 29 — A Palestinian woman sits in a house that was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during the fighting between Israel and Hamas in May, in the northern Gaza Strip.
June 30 — A protester watches as a building burns in eSwatini during pro-democracy protests.
June 30 — Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, the US. The official death toll rose to 18, while the number of unaccounted for people stood at 145 on Wednesday.
June 30 — Executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, a South African, and secretary-general Antonio Guterres attend the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris, France. The three-day gathering marks the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Beijing women’s conference.
June 30 — Relatives of the victims of the war on drugs in the Philippines hold photos of their slain loved ones with placards calling for justice in Manila on Wednesday. They gathered to celebrate that President Rodrigo Duterte is entering his final year in office. Human Rights Watch describes his war on drugs, which has left about 8,000 people dead, as ‘murderous’.
July 1 — Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to his homestead in Nkandla in a show of support ahead of his 15-month jail term.
July 1 — A pro-democracy protester known as Grandma Wong is detained by police at Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Thursday. Police denied permission for a protest rally marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
