Six days in Suez: The inside story of the ship that broke global trade

London —Capt Krishnan Kanthavel watched the sun rise over the Red Sea through a dusty haze. Winds of more than 60km/h whipping off the Egyptian desert, had turned the sky an anaemic yellow. From his viewpoint on the bridge, it was just possible to see the outlines of the 19 other vessels anchored in Suez Bay, waiting for their turn to enter the narrow channel snaking inland towards the Mediterranean.

Kanthavel’s container vessel was scheduled to be the 13th ship travelling north through the Suez Canal on March 23. His was one of the largest in the queue. It was also one of the newest and most valuable, only a few years out of the shipyard. Ever Given, the name painted in block letters on its stern, stood out in white against the forest-green hull. Soon after daybreak, a small craft approached, carrying the local pilots, from the SCA (Suez Canal Authority), who would guide the ship during its 12-hour journey between the seas.

Transiting the Suez Canal is sometimes nerve-racking. The channel saves a three-week detour around Africa, but it’s narrow, about 200m wide in parts, and just 24m deep. Modern ships, by contrast, are huge and getting bigger. The Ever Given is 400m from bow to stern and nearly 60m across — most of the width of a city block, and almost as long as the Empire State Building is high. En route from Malaysia to the Netherlands, it was loaded with about 17,600 brightly coloured containers. Its keel would be only a few metres from the canal bottom. That didn’t leave much room for error.

After climbing aboard, the two Egyptian pilots were led up to the bridge to meet the captain, officers, and helmsmen, all of them Indian, like the rest of the crew. According to documents filed weeks later in an Egyptian court, there was a dispute at some point about whether the ship should enter the canal at all, given the bad weather — a debate that may have been hampered by the fact that English was neither side’s first language. At least four nearby ports had already closed because of the storm, and a day earlier the captain of a natural-gas carrier sailing from Qatar had decided it was too gusty to traverse Suez safely.

Like planes, modern ships carry voyage data recorders, or VDRs, black-box devices that capture conversations on the bridge. The full recording of what transpired on the Ever Given’s bridge hasn’t been released by the Egyptian government, so it isn’t clear what the pilots and crew said about the conditions. But the commercial pressures on Kanthavel, an experienced mariner from Tamil Nadu, in India’s far south, would have been enormous. His ship was carrying about $1bn worth of cargo, including Ikea furniture, Nike sneakers, Lenovo laptops and 100 containers of an unidentified flammable liquid.