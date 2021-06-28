Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I be taking weight-loss supplements?
Most products have little effect on your health and just pass through the body — and none of them work as a magic pill
28 June 2021 - 05:00
Q: Which supplements do you recommend taking for weight loss?
A: The Water Cooler is well versed in the art of taking hard-earned money and, literally, urinating it down the drain. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now