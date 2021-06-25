June 19 — Dancers from the Deninufay African Drum and Dance company perform in Charleston, South Carolina, after US President Joe Biden signed a bill recognising June 19, or “Juneteenth”, as a federal holiday. The day commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the US.
June 19 — Supporters of new Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi celebrate his presidential election win in Imam Hossein Square in Tehran, Iran. Voters overwhelmingly picked Raisi on Friday, albeit on a low turnout and with mostly hardliners on the ballot.
June 19 — Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand, where a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Centre, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, removed 2,750m² of them.
June 20 — French President Emmanuel Macron leaves a polling booth during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France.
June 20 — A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of the Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal.
June 21 — Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi welcome a delegation from the SANDF medical task team group that has been deployed to Gauteng to combat the Covid-19 pandemic at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.
June 21 — Ethiopians line up to cast their vote at a polling station in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and is widely expected to be re-elected. The vote was again postponed in Tigray, where a regional political party has fought a seven-month war with the Ethiopian military, leading to a large-scale humanitarian crisis.
June 21 — Performers mark the summer solstice during a fire festival on Calton Hill in Edinburgh, Scotland. The summer solstice is the longest day in the northern hemisphere and has inspired a range of folkloric traditions across Europe.
June 21 — People receive a dose of Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in Kashmir’s Budgam district.
June 21 — Residents line up to receive a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination site in Wuhan, Hubei, China. According to data released by the national health committee by June 19, China had given 1-billion doses across the country. Wuhan has no recorded cases of community transmission since May 2020, and life for residents is gradually returning to normal.
June 22 — Residents of Isiqalo informal settlement blocked Jakes Gerwel Drive near Mitchells Plain with burning tyres and rubble during an ongoing protest over service delivery.
June 22 — Roger Mighton stands next to the memorial honouring the 2-million African and Caribbean military servicemen and women who served in World War 1 and World War 2, in London, Britain. Windrush Day marks the arrival by boat of hundreds of people who had been encouraged to work in the UK.
June 22 — A man stands during a gathering where armed civilians announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban captured Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan amid significant territorial gains as US troops withdraw.
June 23 — Liyanda Matshoba gets his Covid-19 vaccination at Stirling High School in East London on Wednesday. The rollout of vaccines to teachers and others in the education sector is under way to clear the path for schooling to return to normal.
June 23 — Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican.
June 24 — A shoe polishing girl waits for customers under a mural in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. Intense fighting in the county’s northern province of Kunduz killed at least 28 civilians and injured 290 this week, as conflict surges and US-led forces withdraw.
June 24 — Hindu women offer prayers and tie a thread around a banyan tree during the festival of Vat Purnima, in Mumbai, India. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 863 new coronavirus cases, taking the official caseload to 7,23,324 and deaths to 15,338.
June 24 — US secretary of state Antony Blinken and German foreign minister Heiko Maas walk through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany.
