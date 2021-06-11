The week in pictures

June 6 — A man gestures as he sits outside a shop at Gobachop market in Monrovia, Liberia. By Friday Liberia had received 96,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility, which is backed by the World Health Organization and Gavi alliance. Covax aims to secure 2-billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.
June 6 — A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. As Japan endures a fourth wave of coronavirus, organisers have said the Games could still be scrapped if athletes cannot come to Japan for the event.
June 7 — A woman holds a sign as members of the Belarusian community gather at the Old Town Square to meet opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in Prague, Czech Republic, on Monday. Her sign refers to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and the diversion of a flight to Minsk on May 23 leading to the arrest of a dissident journalist.
June 7 — Soldiers and rescue workers transport a casualty from the site of a train collision in Ghotki, Pakistan. More than 50 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured, police and rescue officials said.
June 6 — A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered to be an architect of Canada’s residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled and defaced during a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
June 8 — A municipality worker collects rubbish along the shore of Jakarta, Indonesia. World Oceans Day was observed across the globe on Tuesday with this year’s theme centred on “life and livelihoods”, accompanied by a declaration of intentions to help attain the UN’s marine-related sustainable development goal.
June 8 — French President Emmanuel Macron gets slapped by Damien Tarel during a visit in Tain-L’Hermitage, France, in this still image taken from video. A French court sentenced Tarel to a prison term of 18 months, 14 of which were suspended for the assault.
June 8 — Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha and Aliyah at the crime scene where a man in a truck ran over a Muslim family in what authorities called a hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada.
June 8 — Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures in The Hague, the Netherlands. Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for orchestrating genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Balkan nation’s 1992-1995 war, he lost his final legal battle when judges rejected his appeals and affirmed his life sentence.
June 9 — Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour, ahead of the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain.
June 9 — A coal miner holds a flare during a protest in front of the European Commission representative office in Warsaw, Poland. With the 2030 climate target plan by the EU to cut carbon emissions by 55% in 2030 (compared with 1990 levels), Poland’s biggest trade unions organised a protest as they fear job losses.
June 9 — Dr Scott Hocknull and Robyn Mackenzie pose with a 3D reconstruction and the humerus bone of Australotitan cooperensis — Australia’s largest dinosaur species ever discovered and the largest land-dwelling species to have lived in southwest Queensland between 92—million and 96-million years ago.
June 9 — A group of campaigners picket outside St George’s Cathedral ahead of a march to parliament over the unfair dismissal of former Western Cape head of detectives Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey. He was dismissed after posting disparaging comments on Facebook about national police commissioner Khehla Sitole.
June 10 — US President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain.
June 10 — Alpacas look on as snow falls in Blackheath, New South Wales, on Thursday in this photo obtained from social media. Australians woke to large snow dumps in New South Wales and flooding, while temperatures in Sydney dropped to a 37-year low at 10°C.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.