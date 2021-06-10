We need a plan if we find we’re not alone

Over the past 70 years, people have proposed dozens of possible answers to this puzzle, known as the Fermi paradox. Maybe the aliens are already here, disguised in some form, or maybe we are seeing them in the occasional UFO but they’re letting us get used to them slowly, worried that the shock of full contact could trigger societal meltdown. More ominously, perhaps alien civilisations have learned to keep well hidden having witnessed that any one that exposes itself has immediately been annihilated by some super-advanced and predatory group.

Meanwhile, scientists have not stopped searching for alien signals. SETI researchers look for signals that seem to have no natural origin, such as radio waves of precise frequency. So far, after some 60 years, they’ve found nothing. And this failure has some scientists pushing for a more active approach known as METI, or Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence. The idea is that if passive listening isn’t working, we should send powerful signals towards target stars we think might harbour life to see if we get a response.

To many scientists, this seems deeply risky. Stephen Hawking noted that in human history, more technologically advanced cultures have tended to enslave or massacre other, less-advanced cultures. Would it be any different with humans facing a far more advanced group of aliens?

But the METI supporters deserve to be heard. They argue, for example, that highly advanced civilisations probably already know about us from the radio and television emissions we’ve been generating for the past century. So sending out signals poses no further risk. Also, avoiding the risks of making contact means accepting other risks — for example, we could miss out on invaluable guidance from a more advanced civilisation that could help us make our planet sustainable.

Given that we know almost nothing about any possible alien civilisation, all of this remains highly speculative. But actually sending out powerful signals towards other worlds would be a definitive, irreversible act, potentially affecting the future of everyone on Earth.

For this reason, some scientists say it’s time to think about developing laws or international treaties to regulate such activity, so no-one party — a rogue nation or eccentric billionaire — can take the future of the planet into their own hands. Such thinking is easy to dismiss, but it shouldn’t be. The US effort to be more open about what we know about alien-related matters may help to get more people thinking seriously about it.

In 2020, SETI researchers did discover an interesting narrowband signal, which subsequent study has not yet managed to connect to any natural process or human activity. It remains a candidate signal, although researchers believe that it’s 99.9% likely that further study will eventually identify some human technology behind it.

Mark Buchanan, a physicist and science writer, is the author of the book Forecast: What Physics, Meteorology and the Natural Sciences Can Teach Us About Economics.

