South Africans are investing in Montenegro for citizenship

Surrounded by mountains, with protected harbours, picturesque towns and unspoilt landscapes, Montenegro is fast becoming a safe haven for investors. Its rocky coastline guards the Unesco protected Boka Bay, home to Porto Montenegro, and many of the Adriatic's best beaches.

Porto Montenegro’s newest neighbourhood, Boka Place, has become the country’s first coastal development to qualify for the Citizenship by Investment programme, offering a fast-track to citizenship and associated benefits for qualified investors from €450,000.

Emigration specialists have noted that as the first Porto Montenegro homebuyers have received their Montenegrin passports and official citizenship certificates, interest in the area has picked up considerably.

“As the second-fastest-growing tourism economy in the world and member of the Nato alliance, the guarantee of Montenegrin citizenship offers a safe and secure investment, with global access opportunities from the heart of the Mediterranean,” says Andrew Rissik, group commercial director for Sable International.

Brennon Nicholas, Montenegro resident and director at Porto Montenegro says it's a beautiful place to live, and the locals are welcoming to ex-pats, but there are also other benefits driving investors include "the low personal and corporate tax rates capped at just 9%, the central-European location, the safety of the euro currency and the natural beauty."

Montenegro’s favourable economic and political climate provides a solid investment opportunity, grounded by economic stability. The country’s impending EU candidacy demonstrates ongoing government commitment to both internal and international security and stability, resulting in a tangible return on investment for buyers.

As a limited-time opportunity, due to end on December 31 2021, the citizenship by investment programme provides a solid investment that includes the entire family, in addition, the country’s planned EU accession by 2025 makes Montenegro a strategically located gem in the heart of the Mediterranean and one of the best-connected luxury communities in the world.

Alongside a qualifying real estate purchase, investors are required to make a government fund contribution of €100,000, alongside processing, application and due diligence fees. In return, ranked 34th in the world for mobility, a Montenegrin passport allows visa-free travel to 124 countries including the Schengen area, no restrictions on foreign ownership and access to one of the most favourable tax economies in Europe, with ease of business and access to international markets.

Sable International has chosen to recommend the Boka Place development for investors as it is designed to offer the best in urban living, with light, airy and open-plan homes in a hotel operated by Kerzner International. Buyers may secure single or multiple investments, choosing from one of 144 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom designer properties and a comprehensive rental management programme. With hassle-free ownership at a starting price of €190,000, Boka Place provides a convenient and affordable opportunity for property ownership on the Adriatic.

With a total processing time of six months from enrolment and an average processing time of three months, the Citizenship by Investment programme accommodates remote applications, with no relocation or language requirements, obligatory interviews or renunciation of existing citizenship.

For those relocating with the entire family, Montenegro promises a safe, child- and family-friendly environment and inclusive community, with a wealth of natural and cultural treasures. Coupled with its spectacular scenery, Montenegro perfectly accommodates healthy and active lifestyles, whilst preserving its reputation as a trending destination for new businesses and entrepreneurs.

This article was paid for by Sable International.