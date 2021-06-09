Airlines seek trans-Atlantic restart on eve of Biden trip
Biden’s visit to attend the G7 summit in England has stirred hopes that talks on reopening skies could bear fruit
09 June 2021 - 05:00
Airlines from Britain and the US issued a joint plea for the resumption of travel between the two countries, saying government curbs on the world’s most lucrative air route are holding back an economic recovery.
Leisure and business trips could restart without undermining efforts to combat Covid-19, executives of Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways said after meeting with their counterparts from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways , along with business groups and airport executives...
