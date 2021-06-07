What’s the point of the office again?

Boston — Over the past few weeks, I’ve spoken with managers and employees about returning to the workplace. Behind every person’s individual concern is one overarching, almost philosophical conundrum: what’s the point of the office?

“That’s the right question,” says Alexandra Samuel, co-author of Remote, Inc. “And any organisation that isn’t asking that question is going to run into trouble because every employee’s thinking it.”

It’s understandable. People worked from home — once derided as “shirking from home” — for a year, and the sky didn’t fall. In fact, people worked harder and became more efficient. Time once wasted on commuting was reallocated, and flexibility made it easier to pivot between work and life. Less time went to politicking and gossiping, and more time went to important work.

The office is primarily a social space, not a productive one. Most humans aren’t solitary, like snow leopards, but more like birds. The office provides a place to ruffle plumage and establish a pecking order.

Consider the experience of Consultant Connect, an Oxford, UK-based tele-health company. In the early days of the pandemic, despite CEO Jonathan Patrick’s qualms about remote work, productivity soared, and reports from workers were universally positive. As time went on, however, people started to miss socialising.

“So you find yourself in this slightly odd situation, which is you’re running a company that is more productive when people work from home, but you’re missing out on a lot of the team-building stuff,” he said. They tried hosting Zoom socials, but found them “a bit hit and miss.”