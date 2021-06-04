May 28 — French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to President Cyril Ramaphosa before their news conference during a state visit, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
May 29 — Boris and Carrie Johnson are seen in the garden of 10 Downing Street, after their wedding, in London, Britain. They were married in Westminster Cathedral, with a wedding kept so under wraps that his office did not confirm it until the following day.
May 29 — A model walks down the runway during Chromantics fashion show in London, Britain.
May 30 — President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ramaphosa has announced a return to level 2 lockdown which saw the reintroduction of more stringent measures on gatherings in response to a worrying surge of new Covid-19 infections.
May 30 — Ethiopian pro-government demonstrators protest at a rally in Addis Ababa on Sunday against US restrictions on aid in response to alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the Tigray region.
May 30 — People gather as Palestinian Hamas militants hold an anti-Israel rally in the northern Gaza Strip.
May 30 — Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Leading figures in tennis and sport rallied to support Osaka after the women’s world No 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about postmatch media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety.
May 30 — Attendees wearing face masks stand in front of the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il during an oath-taking meeting on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang.
May 31 — Children holding cardboard signs showing names of various world leaders stand next to 26 ice sculptures on New Brighton Beach on Tuesday in Wirral, Merseyside, to highlight global warming and the forthcoming Cop26 global climate conference. The UN conference will be held in early November in Glasgow.
May 31 — A rider is covered in mud as Native Americans from all over the US participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
June 1 — A man enjoys the hot weather on Brighton pier, in Brighton, Britain. Shopper numbers increased 6.7% in the past week from the week before as a result of the summer temperatures and Sunday’s number were up 25% as people hit the shops.
June 1 — A woman walks along a deserted street in Taipei, Taiwan, after the government tightened restrictions after a recent rise in Covid-19 infections.
June 1 — Tulsa race massacre survivor Hughes Van Ellis reacts with a salute as he and fellow survivor Viola Fletcher listen as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 100th anniversary of the massacre during a visit to the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the US.
June 2 — Smoke rises from a fire aboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks off Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The ship was carrying tonnes of chemicals when a fire erupted on board on May 20. Plastic pellets have fouled the country’s rich fishing waters, affecting 5,600 fishing boats in one of its worst marine disasters.
June 3 — DA health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube laid charges at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Thursday against health minister Zweli Mkhize and health director-general Sandile Buthelezi. The charges stem from accusations that associates of Mkhize, operating a company called Digital Vibes, benefited from a R150m contract issued by his department.
June 3 — A child plays soccer in a street at the neighbourhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil.
