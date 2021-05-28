May 23 — Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro waves to his supporters as he leads a motorcade, amid the coronavirus pandemic, to the National Monument to the Dead of World War 2 in Rio de Janeiro.
May 23 — Residents clear up the remains of their destroyed homes after the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
May 23 — Fighters of the Ezz al-Din Al-Qassam brigade, the military wing of Hamas, march in Gaza City. The Israel-Hamas ceasefire held for a third day on Sunday.
May 23 — Phil Mickelson and caddie Tim Mickelson walk though the crowd of fans on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the US. Mickelson become golf’s oldest Major winner at the age of 50.
May 24 — Swiss dignitaries at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, before the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly on Monday. Taiwan has criticised the WHO’s “indifference” after it was barred from the annual meeting.
May 24 — Palestinians sit in a tent that has been set up on top of the ruins of a building destroyed in recent Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, Gaza.
May 25 — A mother who lost her house during the volcanic eruption near Goma walked more than 24km to safety in Sake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Lava from the Nyiragongo volcano had reached the outskirts of the city of Goma by Sunday.
May 25 — Protesters gather outside the Scottish parliament to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, in Edinburgh, Scotland. African American Floyd died while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis, the US.
May 25 — Smoke rises from a fire aboard the X-Press Pearl container ship off Colombo harbour, in Sri Lanka.
May 25 — Members of the national disaster response force patrol along a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India.
May 25 — US vice-president Kamala Harris, right, swears in Kristen Clarke as assistant attorney-general for the civil rights division, alongside Clarke’s mother, Pansy, at the department of justice in Washington, DC, the US.
May 25 — Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. Dozens were injured and one killed at the rally, where thousands had gathered to demand accountability for the murder of prominent Iraqi activists and protesters.
May 26 — A supporter of Jacob Zuma, who pleaded not guilty to fraud and corruption charges on Wednesday, holds a placard after the former president’s appearance in the high court in Pietermaritzburg.
May 26 — Former president Jacob Zuma pleads not guilty to fraud and corruption charges in the high court in Pietermaritzburg.
May 26 — People ride on a bus as they head to a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria.
May 27 — Activists of press advocacy group Reporters Sans Frontiers hold photos of journalists detained in Belarus, including blogger Roman Protasevich, right. The protest was at Salcininkai border crossing point in Lithuania on Thursday.
