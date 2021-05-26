Bidding race hots up for a flip on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight into space

Astronaut Alan Shepard trained for two years to become the first American to go into space in 1961. Sixty years later, a deep-pocketed civilian will journey towards the stars after just a two-day warm-up.

Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Amazon.com’s billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, is publicly auctioning off a seat on its first crewed flight, scheduled for July 20.

The high bid stood at $2.8m at the time of publication. There have been more than 5,200 bidders from 136 different countries, the company says. Bidding will end with a live auction on June 12.

Within just more than a month, the winning bidder will take an 11-minute trip just beyond the boundaries of Earth’s atmosphere — to about 105km above sea level — in a six-passenger capsule propelled by Blue Origin’s reusable rocket.

At the flight’s highest point, passengers will be able to unbuckle and float around in zero gravity for about three minutes, taking in the view through what Blue Origin says are the largest windows yet to leave the planet.

“They’ll get that spectacular view of space and of Earth,” says Ariane Cornell, director of astronaut and orbital sales for Origin Blue. “They might have time for a couple of somersaults before they buckle back in.”