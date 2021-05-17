Psychedelic drugs will follow pot’s path to legalisation

Cambridge — Here come the psychedelics. A striking new study published in Nature Medicine argues that MDMA-assisted psychotherapy represents “a potential breakthrough treatment” for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Other studies are in the works considering the potential therapeutic applications of psilocybin (the active ingredient in magic mushrooms), LSD and cannabinoids. These follow well-received books on different forms of psychedelic use by such mainstream figures as food writer Michael Pollan, novelist Ayelet Waldman and columnist Ezra Klein.

If you’re a reader of mainstream news media, expect to hear more and more about this topic over the next few years. And even if you are a button-down rule-follower, expect to hear an increasing number of your friends and acquaintances expressing interest in psychedelics — and maybe even experimenting with them.

None of this is happenstance. It’s the product of a sophisticated, loosely co-ordinated effort to encourage the gradual re-legalisation of psychedelics via medicalisation and cultural normalisation.

The movement doesn’t seem to be motivated mainly by money, though there is doubtless money to be made. Instead, the psychedelic community is broadly motivated by a genuine belief that these substances — “medicines,” as many refer to them — contribute meaningfully to human wellbeing and are not addictive or dangerous when properly used.