Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Does exercise increase your grip strength? Your grip strength can reveal far more about you than your personality — it may well hold clues to your health BL PREMIUM

Q: Why do people who exercise often shake your hand tightly? Is it to show off their strength?

A: You should not be shaking hands. You should wave or, if you must get close, use the Ramaphosa elbow tap. Let’s do our part to arrest the spread of this virus...