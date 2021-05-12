Jeff Bezos and his superyacht join the ultra-wealthy’s race to the sea

Even in the ostentatious world of superyachts, project Y721 stands out.

When completed, it will be 127m long, span several decks and sport three enormous masts, according to the scant information available on the website of its manufacturer and various online bulletin boards of yachting enthusiasts. That will make it one of the largest sailing yachts ever built in the Netherlands, the unofficial capital of boat building for the extremely rich.

Or in this case, for the richest of the rich: Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com’s founder and the wealthiest person on the planet, owns the boat, which is set to move to a new shipyard for completion next month, according to people familiar with the billionaire’s pet project. A spokesperson for Oceanco, the Dutch yachtmaker responsible for the ship, declined to comment.

Bezos’s superyacht, which is likely to cost upwards of $500m to build and have its own support yacht with a helipad, is the latest accessory — along with the Washington Post, the movies, the tabloid scandal — heralding the Amazon mogul’s transformation from geeky technologist to globe-trotting megabillionaire. It’s an indication of the enormity of a fortune that’s accrued even faster as the world has been upended by a devastating pandemic.

It’s also a testament to a fiercely secretive industry that by all accounts has thrived as a direct result of Covid-19, and a stark embodiment of the widening chasm between the fortunes of the super-rich and almost everyone else over the past 14 months.

Steven Spielberg also has a new yacht on order, according to three people familiar with the director’s plans, who weren’t authorised to speak publicly about it. His current yacht was recently listed for sale for €131m. A spokesperson for Spielberg declined to comment.