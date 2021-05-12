Life A meal, a bottle of wine and an encore, please Restaurants are taking a shot in the dark to create moneymaking magic with live music in the time of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Running a restaurant is always a risky financial proposition, with high overheads and fickle diners forcing them out of business with alarming regularity. Add a global pandemic that halves the seating capacity and keeps the timid away, and the odds are enormously against you.

Yet the Peachy Bar in Johannesburg’s 44 Stanley precinct was pumping last Wednesday evening. It was staging its monthly Blu Piano Social Club, when eight singers who are craving to perform again each deliver one song, and audiences starved of live entertainment quickly snap up the Covid-19-restricted 80 seats...