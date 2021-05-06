LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Why most AI writing cannot get its facts straight
Luckily for humans, text-generating artificial intelligence writing machines do not appear to have the capacity to take over yet
06 May 2021 - 05:10
Berlin — It has been almost a year since OpenAI, the San-Francisco lab cofounded by Elon Musk, released Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), the language model that can produce astoundingly coherent text with minimal human prompting — enough time to draw conclusions on whether its brute-force approach to artificial intelligence (AI) can in time allow most writing to be delegated to machines.
In my job at Bloomberg News Automation, I’m in the business of such delegation, and I have my doubts that the trail blazed by GPT-3 leads in the right direction...
