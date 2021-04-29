India’s first 3D-printed home offers affordable housing ‘solution’

Mumbai — India’s first 3D-printed home may provide a solution to the country’s shortage of affordable housing, using a technology that is quicker, cheaper and more efficient than traditional construction, housing experts said.

The single-storey home, measuring about 56m², was built by Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions in the southern Indian city of Chennai, in collaboration with home-building charity Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter.

A home can be built in just five days and be customised, so the technology is suitable for the government’s affordable housing programme, as well as for disaster resettlement, said Adithya Jain, Tvasta’s co-founder and CEO.

“Traditional construction is tedious and time consuming, and people are getting left out as affordability is limited, or settling for low-quality homes,” Jain said.

“An affordable home need not be of low quality. With 3D printing we can ensure good quality housing that is affordable and resilient to disasters such as earthquakes and cyclones that people in low-quality homes are more vulnerable to,” he said.