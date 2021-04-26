Deepak Chopra foresees a future of wellness travel

New York — The $4.75-trillion wellness industry is all around us, Deepak Chopra would argue.

It’s in the air you breathe, the trees in your backyard, the spa with a garden, even right in your pocket. And if you don’t see it in all those places just yet, you will soon.

That’s because the health guru — spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey, founder of the humanitarian and wellness-orientated Chopra Foundation, integrative medicine physician and author of 90-plus books — sees wellness as an interconnected web of digital tools, individual soul-searching and interpersonal experiences.

His work has him engaging in all of those fronts. During the pandemic he has organised twice-monthly group retreats at luxury resort Civana, where participants convene in the town of Carefree, Arizona, for six days to rid their bodies of toxins and learn to tap into primordial sound meditation. (Sometimes he makes a personal appearance; other times he leaves the programme in the hands of resort physicians.)

In January he released Digital Deepak, which uses artificial intelligence to offer spiritual guidance that feels like it’s coming straight from the master himself. For $70 a year, his Chopra app is putting meditation and self-care onto small screens everywhere; it came out in August on the Apple Store with Android still to come.

All this makes Chopra the leading authority on what wellness travel looks like amid the pandemic — when we all need it but may not be travelling much — and how it is poised to evolve in the near future.

The definition of wellness travel is changing

Some travellers will flock to the usual spots — the Miravals and Canyon Ranches — to lose the weight they’ve gained during the pandemic, but Chopra believes that more will seek out experiences that relate to spirituality instead.

“Of course people want to reinvent their bodies and resurrect their souls,” Chopra says. “But they’re looking for a reconnection to existence.

“In the future we’ll see travel combine wellness with exploring nature in all its amazing diversity: birdwatching, walking through rainforests, connecting with the life in the savannah, spiritual sites like Bali,” he says. “You’re going to see an influx of wellness travel for more than one reason.”

All this relates to holistic mental health and building mental resiliency, Chopra says. In the last year, he says, the people who have found acceptance and opportunity — rather than feelings of grief and loss — were divided by their “awareness and interest in fundamental reality or spirituality”.

Experiences that connect us to nature, that assert our place in the world and link us to others, he adds, are what make us mentally fit, helping us become accepting of challenges and able to grow in our personal and professional lives.