March 28 — Demonstrators march near a roadblock during a protest against the government of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
March 27 — A man stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, witnesses said, as people across the country gathered to mourn 114 people killed the previous day in the worst crackdown on protests since the military coup on February 1. So far more than 440 civilians have lost their lives.
March 29 — A migrant baby is passed from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, Spain.
March 29 — President Cyril Ramaphosa, centre, and deputy president David Mabuza, far left, visit the Aspen Pharmacare sterile manufacturing facility at Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
March 29 — Smoke rises from fire at Pertamina’s oil refinery in Balongan, West Java province, Indonesia.
March 29 — A Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, performs a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla, at the site of a protest against farm laws, at Singhu border near New Delhi, India.
March 29 — The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, is fully refloated in the Suez Canal. Traffic in the waterway between Europe and Asia began moving on Monday after the 400m-long ship was freed. It had blocked the waterway since last Tuesday, with more than 400 vessels waiting to transit on Monday evening.
March 31 — A Palestinian demonstrator argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest against visits by Israeli settlers in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
March 31 — An empty check-in area at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town on Wednesday. Travel and tourism contributed 7% to SA’s GDP in pre-pandemic years, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.
March 31 — Church members carry a statue of the Virgin Mary into Saint Martin’s church ahead of Easter, in Castille, Spain.
March 31 — A woman takes a photograph amid blooming trees during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.