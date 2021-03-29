Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What’s your take on bungee fitness? BL PREMIUM

Q: My social media timelines are filled with bungee fitness. What’s your take on this exercise style?

A: The people who devised the concept are business geniuses, much like the folk who rebranded trampolines as rebounders and then started selling a specialised fitness brand, or the Crossfitters who appropriated exercise in its entirety...