March 22 —  Cherry trees are in full bloom in Tokyo. Bloomberg reports that Japan has ended its Covid-19-related state of emergency in the Tokyo region, just days before the torch relay begins on March 25 for the virus-delayed Tokyo Olympic Games, which are now scheduled to start in July.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/YUICHI YAMAZAKI
March 22 — Women mourn after Congo Republic’s opposition presidential candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas died from Covid-19, a day after the country’s presidential election, in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

Picture: REUTERS/OLIVIA ACLAND
March 23 — A woman and dog make it to safety after being trapped by rising floodwaters, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia.

Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT
March 24 — Indians throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations, during the Covid-19 pandemic, in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India.

Picture: REUTERS/KK ARORA
March 24 — Tanzanians react to President John Magufuli’s funeral procession as it passes through the town of Geita on Wednesday. Magufuli died last week, with officials blaming heart disease. The BBC reported opposition politicians as saying he contracted Covid-19.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LUKE DRAY
March 24 — An aerial view at Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. One day after registering for the first time more than 3,000 deaths in just 24 hours, the official death toll in Brazil reached more than 300,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BUDA MENDES
March 24 — A mourner sits outside a shop that was owned by one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, US.

Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT
March 24 — Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm, as work gets under way ahead of its 90th anniversary this year, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Picture: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES
March 25 — An excavator attempts to free stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt.

Picture: REUTERS/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY
March 25 — University of Aberdeen curator Neil Curtis displays a Benin bronze of the Oba of Benin, in Aberdeen, Scotland. The university  agreed to return some pillaged artefacts it had bought in Nigeria.

Picture: REUTERS/UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN
March 25 —  Horsemen wearing medieval samurai armour attend a ceremony to welcome the arrival of the Olympic torch bearer in Minamisoma, Japan. Thursday marked the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay ahead of the start of the Games on July 23.

Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
March 25 — Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis after the Greek flag raising ceremony during celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence in Athens, Greece.

Picture: REUTERS/PETROS GIANNAKOURIS
