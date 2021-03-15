Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What's your opinion on EMS training? The only replacement for exercise is exercise BL PREMIUM

Q: I don’t have much time to exercise and so I am considering electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) training. There are many opinions out there, what’s yours?

A: The Water Cooler believes everyone is entitled to their opinion — as long as they are right. There is little in life more painful than an entitled opinion based on hot air or hearsay...