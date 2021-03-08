FREE | Read Business Day's International Women's Day 2021 report

In this issue of International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8, we reflect on women’s rights to make decisions in all areas of life, including the right to challenge stereotypes and patriarchy and the right to demand that business doesn’t regress gender-balance progress in times of global crisis.

We also share why education remains a key empowering tool.

In closing, we talk to the CEO of the Soul City Institute, Phinah Kodisang, about the challenges around our current approach to addressing gender-based violence.