February 28 — A protester helps a fellow demonstrator rinse his eyes and face after riot police fired teargas on Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha survived a parliamentary no-confidence motion last week, but serious corruption allegations voiced by an opposition parliament caused protesters to march again.
February 28 — Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. The UN said up to 50 people have been killed in the protests since February.
February 28 — People sit along the Seine River amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Paris, France.
February 28 — Demonstrators protest against the lockdown in front of the home of Ibaneis Rocha, governor of the Federal District, in Brasilia, Brazil. Brasilia entered a broad lockdown on Sunday, including a daily 8pm ban on alcohol sales, after Covid-19 patients brought the Brazilian capital’s hospitals to breaking point.
February 28 — Girls stand on rocks near the ocean consulting a magazine as they carry their trays with fruits to sell in the Atlantic port city of Dakar, Senegal.
February 2 — Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy leaves a court in Paris after being found guilty of corruption and influence-peddling. Sarkozy is only the second French president in modern times to have been convicted.
March 1 — Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit inspect compressed cocaine worth an estimated R583m seized from a fishing vessel off the Saldanha coast in the Western Cape. Ten suspects were arrested, four from Bulgaria and six from Myanmar.
March 2 — A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli forces demolish her house near Hebron in the West Bank.
March 2 — Mount Sinabung erupts near Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia.
March 2 — Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara wait to be reunited with their families. Militants released all 279 girls. President Muhammadu Buhari expressed “overwhelming joy” at their release and called on the security forces to hunt down their abductors.
March 2 — A demonstrator stands amid burning tyres during a protest in Beirut against the fall in the Lebanese pound and mounting economic hardship. Lebanon’s pound tumbled towards 10,000 to the dollar, a record low for a currency battered by a financial meltdown that has fuelled poverty and unrest.
March 3 — Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a virtual conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. Sunak announced that he will carry on spending to help the economy survive the coronavirus emergency.
March 3 — Residents celebrate with national flags and fireworks after authorities ended 34 days of social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in Chi Linh city, Vietnam.
March 4 — President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The meeting of the political advisory body takes place at roughly the same time as the National People’s Congress, an annual parliamentary pageant, which opens on Friday.
March 4 — National Guard soldiers stand guard behind a security fence near the US Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, the US.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.